Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PRA Group worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 224,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

