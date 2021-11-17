Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

