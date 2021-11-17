Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 222,952 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

