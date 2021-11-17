Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Up 7.3%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 34,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 15,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.