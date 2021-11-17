Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $5.55 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

