GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3,464.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

