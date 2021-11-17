Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Camille Peterson Sells 6,052 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $863,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31.

Shares of GSHD opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.43, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

