Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Down 72.5% in October

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the October 14th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

