Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 86,525 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at $33,838,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 64.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 633,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 47.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 479,923 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

