Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 17th

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 17th. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GFORU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

