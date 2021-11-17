Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.98

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.98 and last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

