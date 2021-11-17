Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.56.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 885.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 466,637 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 42.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
