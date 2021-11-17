Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 885.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 466,637 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 42.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

