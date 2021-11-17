Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,863,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

