Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,352 shares.The stock last traded at $94.40 and had previously closed at $98.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $629.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

