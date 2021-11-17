Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 712.38 ($9.31).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 755.50 ($9.87) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 758.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

