Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the October 14th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenpro Capital stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81. Greenpro Capital has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNQ. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Greenpro Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

