Grin Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Grin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,832.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.95 or 0.07138135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00369781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.94 or 0.00982635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00084358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00398073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00271378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,276,400 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.