Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Short Interest Up 144.5% in October

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the October 14th total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVI opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. Grove has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Get Grove alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.