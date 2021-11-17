Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and traded as high as $32.51. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 2,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.