Guggenheim Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.89.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $414.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $394.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

