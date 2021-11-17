Gulden Market Cap Tops $9.92 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $625,646.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00380822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,560,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

