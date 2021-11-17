GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Stock Price Up 2%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51.

About GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF)

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

