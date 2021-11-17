Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,148,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 283,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $125.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

