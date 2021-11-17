Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

