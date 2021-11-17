Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

