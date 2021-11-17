Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) versus Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Financial Contrast

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.31 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.88 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.49 $22.54 million $2.36 12.53

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.85, suggesting a potential downside of 12.57%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Hancock Whitney on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

