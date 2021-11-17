Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.33

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

HAFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.