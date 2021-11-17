Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. TEGNA makes up approximately 1.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

