Havens Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Havens Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up about 8.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $11,707,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,426,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 410,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.69 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

