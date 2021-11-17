Havens Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Havens Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. SiriusPoint comprises about 2.8% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after buying an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $8,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

