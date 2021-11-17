Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

