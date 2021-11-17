Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 682,173 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,944.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hayward by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Hayward by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after buying an additional 334,766 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYW opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

