Head to Head Comparison: Battalion Oil (BATL) & Its Peers

Battalion Oil (NYSE: BATL) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Battalion Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil Competitors 2131 10663 15401 539 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Battalion Oil’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58% Battalion Oil Competitors -31.76% -49.75% 5.28%

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil’s peers have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million -$229.71 million -1.75 Battalion Oil Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.83

Battalion Oil’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

