Head-To-Head Comparison: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) & Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)

Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fred’s and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fred’s N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -4.28% 4.97% 0.78%

81.9% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Fred’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fred’s and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fred’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Fred’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fred’s and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fred’s $1.27 billion 0.00 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.34 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fred’s.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Fred’s on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fred’s

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated approximately 584 retail stores, 348 pharmacies, and 12 franchised stores located in 15 states primarily in the Southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

