Head-To-Head Review: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Coeur Mining -1.02% 3.82% 1.88%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.85 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -16.00 Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.22 $25.63 million ($0.02) -340.00

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 139.63%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

