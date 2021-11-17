HeartBout (HB) Market Capitalization Reaches $226,845.74

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $226,845.74 and approximately $1,425.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00223923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

