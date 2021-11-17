Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

