Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00178647 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.92 or 0.00516353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015913 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

