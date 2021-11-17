Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.61

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 10562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.