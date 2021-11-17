Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HCCI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

