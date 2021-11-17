Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE HRX opened at C$18.92 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$12.45 and a 52 week high of C$19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.89. The firm has a market cap of C$683.73 million and a PE ratio of 24.41.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

