Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the October 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,176. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.