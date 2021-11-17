High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.10

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.10 and last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 68375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.13.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$92,723.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.