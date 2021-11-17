HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Down 64.5% in October

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the October 14th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HPK stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.98.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

