Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

HI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,700. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

