Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,700. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.