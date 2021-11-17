Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,155.72

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.72 ($15.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 17,990 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £979.79 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,155.55.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
