Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

