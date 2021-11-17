Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.