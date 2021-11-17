Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 232,156 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

